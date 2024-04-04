DWS launches bitcoin and ethereum ETCs to boost European digital asset adoption

DWS has partnered with digital asset specialist Galaxy Digital Holdings to launch two Xtrackers ETCs giving investors access to bitcoin and ethereum.
Xtrackers Galaxy Physical Bitcoin ETC and Xtrackers Galaxy Physical Ethereum ETC will form part of DWS and Galaxy's strategic partnership, aiming to advance digital asset adoption in Europe. UK crypto regulation is 'catching up' to other markets while maintaining 'bottom-up' benefits Both ETCs are 1:1 physically backed using cryptocurrency custodians Zodia Custody and Coinbase, which store the cryptocurrencies in segregated offline storage custody accounts. The products were listed on Deutsche Börse today (4 April) and the annual fee is 0.35%. State Street will act as the issuing a...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes