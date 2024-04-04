DWS launches bitcoin and ethereum ETCs to boost European digital asset adoption

Xtrackers Galaxy Physical Bitcoin ETC and Xtrackers Galaxy Physical Ethereum ETC will form part of DWS and Galaxy's strategic partnership, aiming to advance digital asset adoption in Europe. UK crypto regulation is 'catching up' to other markets while maintaining 'bottom-up' benefits Both ETCs are 1:1 physically backed using cryptocurrency custodians Zodia Custody and Coinbase, which store the cryptocurrencies in segregated offline storage custody accounts. The products were listed on Deutsche Börse today (4 April) and the annual fee is 0.35%. State Street will act as the issuing a...