Swiss regulator moves to block access to Credit Suisse AT1 wipeout filings - reports

A group of Swiss and international investors representing billions of dollars of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds sued the Swiss regulator in April 2023 for the wipeout that followed the bank's acquisition by rival UBS in March last year. The AT1 bonds were issued by Credit Suisse as part of its capital structure to meet regulatory capital requirements. These had a clause allowing Swiss authorities to write them off regardless of what happened to the shares if the bank fell insolvent. Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders force Swiss regulator to hand over wipeout decree - reports However, the law ...