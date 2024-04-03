Eurozone inflation drops to 2.4% in 'positive surprise'

Eurozone annual inflation fell to 2.4% in March, down from 2.6% in February, according to preliminary data from statistics office Eurostat.
Core inflation also fell from February's figure of 3.1% to an annual rate of 2.9%. Services had the highest annual rate at 4%, unchanged from February. Food, alcohol and tobacco (2.7%), non-energy industrial goods (1.1%) and energy (-1.8%) all saw a decrease in annual inflation rates compared to February. Timing of ECB rate cuts in doubt as core eurozone inflation measure disappoints Michael Field, European market strategist at Morningstar, said markets expected a flat reading for headline inflation for March, so the decrease is a "positive surprise". However, he said core inflation w...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes