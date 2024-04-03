Eurozone inflation drops to 2.4% in 'positive surprise'

Core inflation down to 2.9%

clock • 1 min read

Eurozone annual inflation fell to 2.4% in March, down from 2.6% in February, according to preliminary data from statistics office Eurostat.

Core inflation also fell from February's figure of 3.1% to an annual rate of 2.9%. Services had the highest annual rate at 4%, unchanged from February. Food, alcohol and tobacco (2.7%), non-energy industrial goods (1.1%) and energy (-1.8%) all saw a decrease in annual inflation rates compared to February. Timing of ECB rate cuts in doubt as core eurozone inflation measure disappoints Michael Field, European market strategist at Morningstar, said markets expected a flat reading for headline inflation for March, so the decrease is a "positive surprise". However, he said core inflation w...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Damisola Sulaiman

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Damisola Sulaiman

Veteran AXA IM equity income manager to retire after 22 years

Tellworth Investments acquisition spurs AUM increase at Premier Miton despite Q1 outflows

More on Economics

Bank of England commits to economic forecasting overhaul following Bernanke review
Economics

Bank of England commits to economic forecasting overhaul following Bernanke review

'Substantial' upgrade programme

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 12 April 2024 • 2 min read
Ben Bernanke urges Bank of England to upgrade 'out of date' forecasting infrastructure
Economics

Ben Bernanke urges Bank of England to upgrade 'out of date' forecasting infrastructure

Publication of ‘alternative scenarios’

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 12 April 2024 • 3 min read
IMF managing director warns central banks to 'resist' calls for early rate cuts
Economics

IMF managing director warns central banks to 'resist' calls for early rate cuts

Banks on ‘final stretch’ of inflation battle

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 12 April 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot