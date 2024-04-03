Peel Hunt: FTSE SmallCap index could cease to exist by 2028

The FTSE SmallCap index will cease to exist by 2028 at the current run-rate, given the minimal IPO activity in the UK market in the last two years, Peel Hunt’s head of research has warned.
In the City broker's latest UK M&A report, Charles Hall described the pace of "de-equitisation" in the market as "relentless", and said it was due to continue given the low valuations of UK companies. The impact of the scale of de-equitisation was most evident in the FTSE SmallCap sector, Hall said, with the trend over the past five years showing a significant reduction in the number of companies. London remains 'key destination' for IPOs From 160 companies at the end of 2018, this has been reduced to 114 by December 2023. Based on the current bids progressing, this will reduce t...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes