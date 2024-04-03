Peel Hunt: FTSE SmallCap index could cease to exist by 2028

UK M&A report

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

The FTSE SmallCap index will cease to exist by 2028 at the current run-rate, given the minimal IPO activity in the UK market in the last two years, Peel Hunt’s head of research has warned.

In the City broker's latest UK M&A report, Charles Hall described the pace of "de-equitisation" in the market as "relentless", and said it was due to continue given the low valuations of UK companies.  The impact of the scale of de-equitisation was most evident in the FTSE SmallCap sector, Hall said, with the trend over the past five years showing a significant reduction in the number of companies.  London remains 'key destination' for IPOs From 160 companies at the end of 2018, this has been reduced to 114 by December 2023. Based on the current bids progressing, this will reduce t...

