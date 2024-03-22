UK consumer confidence stalls in March

UK consumer confidence was unchanged in March, with GfK’s Consumer Confidence index remaining at -21.
Consumers showed more confidence in personal financial situations over the next year and the previous year, as well as the general economic situation over the next year compared to February. The future personal financial situation measure was at +2, up from 0 in January and February. The report noted that this was the first positive and highest score since December 2021. Consumer confidence dips for first time in three months Jon Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said the improved personal financial measure is "encouraging" and welcome news considering the "fiscal drag" face...
