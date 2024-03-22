Retail sales beat expectations by holding steady in February

The volume of goods bought by shoppers last month flatlined at 0%, ahead of market predictions of a 0.4% fall. This unchanged volume follows a 3.6% increase in January. The ONS attributed the flat sales to a rise in clothing sales being offset by drops in food and fuel sales, as well as wet weather. Sales volumes were 1.3% below their pre-pandemic level in February 2020 and the amount spent by consumers fell marginally by 0.1%. UK retail sales jump by highest level since spring 2021 Neil Birrell, CIO at Premier Miton, said UK consumers remain upbeat about personal finances, even wi...