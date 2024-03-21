BNP Paribas AM unveils net zero-aligned global equity fund

BNP Paribas Asset Management has launched a Luxembourg-domiciled active equity fund focused on aligning with the global net zero transition.
The BNP Paribas Global Net Zero Transition Equity fund has a strong focus on decarbonisation and is overweight in sustainable investment. Net zero alignment through a "just transition" lens is the fund's "primary" aim, the firm said. Its investment universe comprises adopters and solution providers contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and temperature rise below two degrees over time, which reflects the fund's investment objective. Capital Group launches trio of multi-thematic sustainable funds The portfolio is diversified across geography, size and sector, with...
