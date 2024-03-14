GCP Asset Backed Income eyes wind-down following shareholder feedback

GCP Asset Backed Income (GABI) fund has completed its strategic review of the trust and concluded that “shareholder value will be best served by a proposed orderly realisation and return of capital”.
The trust started its strategic review in December 2023 on how to best deliver value to its shareholders, after a merger with GCP Infrastructure failed last year. GCP Asset Backed Income launches strategic review after failed merger In a stock exchange filing today (14 March), the GABI board said it has consulted with shareholders on three potential future paths: the continuation of the trust; a wind-down of the fund with an orderly realisation of its assets; or a potential sale of the entire issued share capital and/or its assets. A group of shareholders representing a majority of...
