GCP Asset Backed Income eyes wind-down following shareholder feedback

The trust started its strategic review in December 2023 on how to best deliver value to its shareholders, after a merger with GCP Infrastructure failed last year. GCP Asset Backed Income launches strategic review after failed merger In a stock exchange filing today (14 March), the GABI board said it has consulted with shareholders on three potential future paths: the continuation of the trust; a wind-down of the fund with an orderly realisation of its assets; or a potential sale of the entire issued share capital and/or its assets. A group of shareholders representing a majority of...