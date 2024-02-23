Permission to appeal filed in relation to Woodford scheme of arrangement

The scheme, which was proposed to settle civil claims surrounding the suspension of the former Woodford Equity Income fund, was sanctioned by justice Jonathan Richards following a two-day hearing, following which he confirmed there was no reason to contradict the outcome of the scheme vote and sanctioned the scheme of arrangement. Woodford scheme of arrangement sanctioned by High Court He cited the "overwhelming majority" of investors who voted choosing to approve the scheme, with 93.7% by number and 96% by value backing the deal. A total 54,032 creditors participated in the vote, co...