JP Morgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income reduces management fee

In a stock exchange notice on Thursday (22 February), the trust said it reached an agreement with its investment manager, JP Morgan Funds, to amend its fee arrangement. Effective from 1 April 2024, the fee will be charged at a rate of 0.85% per annum - down from the current 1% - on the net asset value of the trust's portfolio up to £150m, and at a rate of 0.75% thereafter. JP Morgan Global Growth & Income raises £34.5m in placing and retail offer JSGI explained that, based on its average net assets in 2023, the fee cut would amount to an estimated reduction in the management fee by...