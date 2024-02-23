JP Morgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income reduces management fee

The JP Morgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income (JSGI) trust is set to reduce its investment management fee by up to 25bps.
In a stock exchange notice on Thursday (22 February), the trust said it reached an agreement with its investment manager, JP Morgan Funds, to amend its fee arrangement. Effective from 1 April 2024, the fee will be charged at a rate of 0.85% per annum - down from the current 1% - on the net asset value of the trust's portfolio up to £150m, and at a rate of 0.75% thereafter. JP Morgan Global Growth & Income raises £34.5m in placing and retail offer JSGI explained that, based on its average net assets in 2023, the fee cut would amount to an estimated reduction in the management fee by...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes