FCA on Consumer Duty: 'There are areas where firms could do better'

There are still areas of Consumer Duty where firms could do better, according to Financial Conduct Authority executive director of consumers and competition Sheldon Mills.
In a recent speech, Mills reflected the progress of the Consumer Duty regulation as it has now been just over half a year since it came into effect for advisers. He said that the most challenging outcome of the Duty for firms to meet is that of fair price and value. Mills did note that, positively, 37% of advice firms have reviewed or changed their fees structure since the Consumer Duty was introduced. "But there are areas where firms could do better," he warned. He explained that many of the fair value assessments the regulator has seen are not relying on solid data and other credibl...
