BNP Paribas AM joins active fixed income ETF market with two ESG-focused launches

BNP Paribas Asset Management has launched its first active ESG-focused fixed income ETFs.
BNP Paribas Easy Sustainable EUR Corporate Bond is an Article 9 fund with a "100% sustainable universe" and is benchmarked against the Bloomberg Euro Aggregate Corporate index, an investment grade bond index with an average duration of 4.4 years. The second fund, BNP Paribas Easy Sustainable EUR Government Bond, is an Article 8 ETF targeting 30% sustainable investment. The benchmark index for the fund is JP Morgan EMU Investment Grade, also an investment grade bond index, but with an average duration of 7.1 years. Both funds are sub-funds of the BNP Paribas Easy Luxembourg SICAV and ...
