First Trust launches buffer ETF to offer equity investors downside protection

First Trust has launched a buffer ETF that seeks to protect equity investors from losses while allowing potential growth up to a predefined cap.
The actively managed First Trust Vest US Equity Moderate Buffer UCITS ETF (GFEB) aims to help investors maintain a pre-determined level of 15% downside protection, with a growth cap of 13.9% on the S&P 500. Jupiter forced to divest crypto ETP holding on compliance team demands In February 2025, the fund's outcome period will end as it runs for approximately one year. The cap and buffer will then reset based on market conditions. GFEB, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, is the second First Trust target outcome UCITS ETF. The fund is sub-advised by Vest Financial using ...
