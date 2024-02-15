Close Brothers halts dividends amid 'uncertainty' over FCA motor finance review

Potential reinstatement in 2025

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Close Brothers Group will not pay any dividends on its ordinary shares for the current financial year, due to the Financial Conduct Authority’s review of motor finance commission arrangements.

In a stock exchange notice published today (15 February), the firm's board said there is "significant uncertainty" about the outcome of the FCA's review and it was not able to estimate the timing, scope or any potential financial impact that may derive from it. Close Brothers said it will review the reinstatement of dividends for the 2025 financial year once the regulator has concluded its process and any financial consequences for the group have been assessed. Close Brothers AM profits tumble 27% amid sale rumours However, the firm noted positive performance across the group, with...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Riverstone Energy launches £158m tender offer

JP Morgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income reduces management fee

More on Companies

Jupiter fails to stem retail outflows but shares jump on surprise profit boost
Companies

Jupiter fails to stem retail outflows but shares jump on surprise profit boost

Goodwill impairment negates profit upside

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 22 February 2024 • 2 min read
Fidelity to merge Japan Smaller Companies fund with £450m Japan strategy
Companies

Fidelity to merge Japan Smaller Companies fund with £450m Japan strategy

‘Uneconomic to operate’

Damisola Sulaiman
clock 21 February 2024 • 1 min read
Jupiter forced to divest crypto ETP holding on compliance team demands
Companies

Jupiter forced to divest crypto ETP holding on compliance team demands

21Shares’ Ripple XRP ETP

Damisola Sulaiman
clock 16 February 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot