Close Brothers halts dividends amid 'uncertainty' over FCA motor finance review

Close Brothers Group will not pay any dividends on its ordinary shares for the current financial year, due to the Financial Conduct Authority’s review of motor finance commission arrangements.
In a stock exchange notice published today (15 February), the firm's board said there is "significant uncertainty" about the outcome of the FCA's review and it was not able to estimate the timing, scope or any potential financial impact that may derive from it. Close Brothers said it will review the reinstatement of dividends for the 2025 financial year once the regulator has concluded its process and any financial consequences for the group have been assessed. Close Brothers AM profits tumble 27% amid sale rumours However, the firm noted positive performance across the group, with...
