HANetf brings small- and mid-cap uranium miners ETF to Europe

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners UCITS ETF (URNJ) aims to offer "pure-play" exposure to smaller uranium miners, which are set to benefit from the growth of uranium. URNJ will list on the London Stock Exchange, Xetra and Borsa Italiana in February 2024 and track the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The US-listed version of the ETF launched in February 2023 and holds $344m in assets under management. HANetf consolidates thematic ETFs over failure to gather assets HANetf argued the development of nuclear power is likely to create a demand and supply imbalance for uranium, pot...