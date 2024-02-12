UK statistics regulator withholds endorsement of UK jobs data - reports

The UK statistics regulator has warned that it cannot certify the reliability of jobs data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).
In an interview with the FT, Rob Kent-Smith, deputy head of the Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR) that there was "a way to go" before official jobs statistics could be re-endorsed by the watchdog. The ONS has been contending with a falling response rate to its surveys, and Labour Force Survey (LFS) data was suspended in September 2023 due to quality concerns. UK retail sales suffer sharpest monthly drop since the pandemic The Transformed Labour Force Survey (TLFS), which is intended to improve the reliability of the data, was scheduled to be released in March 2024, but the gov...
