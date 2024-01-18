FCA: NDAs should not deter whistleblowers from reporting non-financial misconduct

During the last hearing of the Treasury Select Committee's Sexism in the City inquiry on Wednesday (17 January), FCA executives responded to concerns about use of NDAs during incidents of bullying and sexual harassment to silence victims and protect the perpetrators.

Sarah Pritchard, executive director of supervision, policy and competition at the FCA, told MPs the regulator would soon begin to ask wholesale banks, wholesale insurers and brokers for data on the number of complaints of non-financial misconduct in their firms, as well as how these cases were resolved.

"If we see, for example, use of NDAs alongside non-financial misconduct coming through that data, we will be able to take that into account in our future supervisory work," she said.

"We will, through our proposals, have much better visibility of non-financial misconduct regardless of whether an NDA is used. An NDA will not prevent any notifications through to the regulator."

Pritchard said that while there are "a number of valid reasons" why an entity might use NDAs to keep commercial terms confidential in a settlement, she said the FCA "would not expect" an NDA to be used to prevent individuals from raising concerns of bullying, harassment or sexual misconduct.

"Our future proposals are not NDA-specific, but our future proposals make it very clear that where disciplinary action is taken for non-financial misconduct, firms are obliged to report that to us," she added.

FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi told MPs that, as the regulator considers the responses to its D&I and non-financial misconduct consultation from September, it would be open to making the disclosure of NDA use in non-financial misconduct cases a requirement.

"We can certainly see, in terms of our supervisory data collection, there could be a case for looking at it. We are open to looking at, as we consider the 250 or so responses we received in this consultation, whether we need to make any adjustments," he said.

Pritchard emphasised the FCA's rulebook currently prohibits any agreement that prevents somebody from blowing the whistle and from making a protected disclosure. Therefore, she confirmed that those who have signed an NDA are still legally able to contact its whistleblowing hotline.

"I would encourage people to report if they have any matters of concern. We might not be the relevant law enforcement body if it is a criminal offence, but we will take that into account," she said.

"If there is a pattern there, that will give us an ability to have a look at it on a broader supervisory basis in relation to that firm's systems and controls."

Pritchard noted that if there is a complaint in relation to a failure of a whistleblowing process within a firm, she said the FCA "will work to see if we can take a look at how the whistleblowing system has operated".

"Under our new set of proposals, when they do come into force, that will give us a much stronger ability to look at taking action, in the most serious of cases to prohibit people where they are not fit and proper," she added.

Focus on supervision

In September last year, the FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) unveiled a consultation paper aiming to toughen their fitness and propriety framework and crack down on non-financial misconduct cases.

"Our proposals through the consultation seek to strengthen the ability of firms to take action when they are certifying people as fit and proper, and also seek to draw a clear link between our objectives and our ability to prohibit in the most serious of cases," said Pritchard.

"What we will be seeking to do through the proposals, is to have much better visibility of instances of non-financial misconduct in the workplace."

The second element of the proposals revolves around the requirement for firms to set D&I strategies, the collection, reporting and disclosure of data, and the setting of targets to address underrepresentation.

MPs quizzed the FCA and PRA representatives about the potential for sanctions, to which they said the initial stages of implementation would focus on supervision, rather than enforcement.

"The objective of the policy is to try and advance our objective by galvanising a better picture across the industry as a whole," said PRA chief executive Sam Woods.

"I do not think it is likely that, leaving aside non-financial misconduct, the very first path to that would be through enforcement, because then I think you may drive this tick box compliance through, which I think we want to avoid."