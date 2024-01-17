Liontrust raids GAM for team heads as outflows persist

Writing alongside this morning's trading statement, Liontrust CEO John Ions praised the "strong track record" of Mark Hawtin, who joins from GAM as the firm's new head of global growth equities.

Hawtin brings 37 years' investment experience, most recently as investment director and leader of GAM's global growth equity team, which manages the GAM Star Disruptive Growth and Star Alpha Technology funds.

He departs the Swiss firm after 16 years, having joined from Marshall Wace Asset Management in 2008.

Hawtin also brings his investment team, with David Goodman, Kevin Kruczynski and Pieran Maru all joining alongside the manager in May.

Jeremy Roberts also joins Liontrust, having resigned from GAM last October, due to arrive at the firm as its head of global distribution (ex UK) from April.

Roberts brings more than 20 years' experience to the firm, including a 12-year spell at BlackRock, during which he held a range of roles, latterly as co-head of EMEA retail sales and head of UK retail. Prior to this, he worked at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and Mercury Asset Management.

Of his appointment, Ions said: "Jeremy has successfully built global distribution and will be responsible for expanding our client relationships and partnerships in Continental Europe and South America."

Continued outflows

Over the three months to 31 December 2023, Liontrust continued to suffer outflows from across its business, losing £1.7bn to redemptions during the period.

UK retail funds and MPS saw the heaviest departures, losing £1.4bn to outflows, although this was tempered by positive market movements and strong performance adding £1.8bn.

The institutional arm lost £131m to outflows over the period, followed by international funds and accounts (£84m), alternatives (£49m) and investment trusts (£33m).

While the closing assets under management and advice on 31 December 2023 stood slightly higher than the opening amount - up £162m to £27.8bn - this has since turned red, with AUMA on 12 January 2024 dropping to £27.2bn.

Sustainable investment remains the largest investment type for the FTSE 350-listed manager, holding £10.5bn in AUMA at 31 December, followed by economic advantage (£7bn), multi-asset (£4.5bn) and global fundamental (£3.2bn).

Ions attributed the outflows to "ongoing negative sentiment among investors and the current challenges facing active asset managers", which he detailed: "Active managers have never been confronted by such a competitive environment to attract and retain assets as is the case now, both from within and outside the sector."

Despite this, he argued the "need to save and invest for the future has never been greater", which offers active managers an "opportunity to attract assets", thanks to the "quality companies at attractive entry points, especially among small- and mid-caps".