FCA launches sustainability support group for advisers

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has set up a working group focused on improving sustainable finance across the financial advice sector.
The regulator has named Daniel Godfrey chair and Julia Dreblow vice-chair of the group. Meanwhile, the Personal Investment Management & Financial Advice Association will provide the secretariat. FCA unveils final SDR rules including fourth 'Mixed Goals' label for 'blended strategies' The group was announced in November last year by the regulator as part of its aim to support the advice industry in understanding the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) and its labels. The FCA will sit as an active observer and has asked the group to report on how the advice sector can be ...
