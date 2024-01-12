Brooks Macdonald head of investment solutions departs

Brooks Macdonald head of investment solutions Christopher Bishun is set to leave the company.
He joined the company in June 2020 to head the investment solutions division. Prior to this, he served as director of EMEA portfolio analysis and solutions at BlackRock and spent over a decade at Barclays Wealth Management in several portfolio and investment management positions. He headed BM Investment Solutions, which provides in-house specialist consulting services to help advisers build centralised investment propositions. Brooks Macdonald CIO Edward Park set to depart after 15 years The division was established around the time of Bishun's arrival and it currently supports roug...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes