Boring Money and Broadridge launch Consumer Duty solution for asset managers

Product and consumer data sets

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Boring Money and global fintech Broadridge Financial Solutions have launched a data-driven solution to help asset managers address the requirements of the Consumer Duty.

The solution aims to offer a single source of data and insights for asset managers, combining product analysis with consumer perspective, providing firms with quantitative and qualitative information about fund distribution and regulatory compliance in the UK. Defaqto unveils Consumer Duty profiles for top 20 model portfolios Broadridge will offer its value reporting, fee and performance data, and consulting services, while Boring Money will provide end-investor demographic and perception data to better understand and service the retail investors who purchase asset managers' funds thr...

