UK business leaders forecast inflation to fall over next 12 months

High levels of uncertainty remain

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read
Despite positive outlooks for inflation and wage growth, climate change was the biggest cause of uncertainty for UK businesses.
Image:

Despite positive outlooks for inflation and wage growth, climate change was the biggest cause of uncertainty for UK businesses.

The Bank of England’s Decision Maker Panel survey has revealed UK businesses expect output price inflation to drop over the next year.

The survey, which polled 2,230 CFOs from small, medium and large UK businesses in August, showed that realised output price inflation remained at 7.4% in the three months to August 2023.

Bank of England's Andrew Bailey: 'We are much nearer the top' of the hiking cycle

The data for August alone was also 7.4%, 0.4 percentage points lower than in July.

Looking ahead, business leaders had a generally more positive outlook, as they forecast year-ahead output price inflation to be 4.9% in the three moths to August, down from 5.2% in the three months to July.

This was in line with expected inflationary levels, which have been gradually decreasing over the last year, the BoE found.

One-year ahead CPI inflation expectations also fell to 4.8% in August from 5.4% in the previous month. A similar outlook was given for three-year ahead CPI inflation, which dropped slightly to 3.2% - 0.1 percentage points lower than in July.

Current CPI perceptions and annual CPI inflation both reported drops as well, as the former fell from 8.4% in July to 7.8% in August while the latter decreased from 7.9% to 6.8%.

Wage growth

Business leaders' wage growth expectations for the year ahead remained the same at 5%, while the three-month moving average decreased to 5.1% - a 0.1 percentage point fall.

The expectations were lower than the realised wage growth figure, the BoE said, which stood at 6.9% for both the month and the three months to August.

However, business leaders were still reporting high levels of uncertainty, the central bank found, with 53% of firms saying the overall uncertainty facing their businesses was high or very high - a similar picture to the one reported in July.

UK PMI dips for first time since January

Despite this, sales and price uncertainties both fell slightly in August when compared to the July figures and on a three-month moving basis.

Among the biggest causes of uncertainties, according to the DMP survey, climate change was the more prominent one, with 12% of companies deeming it either the most important or the top three most important sources of uncertainties for their firm at the moment.

As a result, around half of the businesses surveyed expected climate change to add to their capital spending over the next three years.

The DMP was set up in 2016 by the Bank of England alongside academics from Stanford University and the University of Nottingham to create a representative picture of the population of UK businesses.

Related Topics

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

BlackRock to introduce tiered pricing for UK retail funds with at least £1bn AUM

Schroders Capital Growth Innovation hires Winterflood for share repurchase programme

More on Economics

Andrew Bailey (pictured) is governor of the Bank of England. Credit: Bank of England
Economics

Bank of England's Andrew Bailey: 'We are much nearer the top' of the hiking cycle

Rate transition still pending

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 07 September 2023 • 2 min read
'We will extend our review to cover similar issues relating to a wider set of national accounts measures as appropriate,' the OSR said.
Economics

Regulator to review ONS GDP estimate process following surprise revision

Shift in 2020 and 2021 data

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 07 September 2023 • 2 min read
'There will certainly be further challenges and shocks facing the global financial system in the months and years to come.'
Economics

Global financial watchdog issues stark warning over further shocks - reports

Recovery is 'losing momentum'

Laura Miller
clock 05 September 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Pressure mounts on 'out of touch' asset managers over fossil fuel investments

08 September 2023 • 6 min read
02

Woodford deal requires 'careful thought' from investors

08 September 2023 • 2 min read
03

Woodford investors set for early 2024 payout if scheme passes

07 September 2023 • 4 min read
04

BlackRock to introduce tiered pricing for UK retail funds with at least £1bn AUM

08 September 2023 • 3 min read
05

Round Hill Music Royalty fund agrees to $470m takeover offer

08 September 2023 • 2 min read
06

'Lack of new investor interest' forces BlackRock to shut $22m China Flexible Equity fund

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
14 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Sustainable & Impact Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot