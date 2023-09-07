Woodford investors set for early 2024 payout if scheme passes

To pass, at least 50% of investors in number representing at least 75% of the value of the fund who vote must approve the scheme.

In a practice statement letter published today (7 September), LFS laid out a timeline for the scheme, along with its view on the alternatives if creditors refuse to back it.

On 10 October, LFS will attend a first court hearing to gain permission to call a meeting of scheme creditors to vote on their proposals, which, if granted, will allow investors in the former Woodford flagship to accept or reject the offer.

From this hearing until 4 December, investors will be able to vote on the proposals via an online system, with a method for those lacking internet access also to be provided.

A meeting will be held on 4 December, during which creditors will have an opportunity to discuss the scheme with LFS and their fellow investors. It is expected the result of the vote will be made "shortly" after this meeting.

If enough investors approve the scheme, a second court hearing will be held on 15 December, in which the court will judge whether the scheme meeting was properly held, and whether the deal is fair for investors "as a whole".

From 18 December, the scheme will become effective, if the above steps are all successfully passed.

If the scheme is approved, a settlement fund of up to £230m will be made available, with the first distribution expected to be issued during Q1 2024.

According to LFS, this represents roughly a total repayment of roughly 77% of total losses.

As has been previously stated, approval of the deal will absolve LFS and Link Group of any legal responsibility for the fund's collapse.

LFS has also set aside a reserve amount of £50m to cover cost contingencies, while Link Group has committed up to £2.5m to cover the costs of implementing the scheme.

The Financial Conduct Authority has previously offered public support for the scheme: "The scheme offers investors substantially more than is otherwise available from LFSL alone and more than would be achieved by any other means, given the contribution by Link Group."

If scheme does not pass

Link Fund Solutions has also provided a series of potential scenarios if shareholders were to vote against the compensation scheme.

In the event of the scheme not going ahead, LFS confirmed it will defend itself against the claims made against it. This will lead to litigation, which could take "several years to conclude", it said in the letter to shareholders of the former WEIF, leading to no payments being made for an extended period.

If the company is successful in its litigation, it is likely it will not be required to pay anything to investors, or at pay much less than the sum proposed under the compensation scheme.

On the other hand, if LFS was to lose in court, it claimed there will be "less money available" from the company to pay shareholders.

This is because LFS' parent company would no longer voluntarily contribute the £62.5m it has committed to the compensation scheme. Additionally, the cost of defence may be "significant", it added, which would erode the amount available to pay back investors.

The FCA could also impose a penalty on LFS following its unsuccessful litigation, of an already established sum of £50m, which will be waived if the compensation scheme is approved.

In the event that the court and/or FCA-ordered compensation amount exceeds LFS' assets, the company could enter into insolvency proceedings, leading to a reduction in the amount of money payable to shareholders.

Investor committee

An investor committee has been arranged to represent investor views in the scheme proves, comprised of nine unpaid members from across individual and institutional investors, plus a chair.

The committee is chaired by Jamie Drummond-Smith, a former Deloitte partner, who oversaw the company voluntary arrangement of Arcadia Group as interim chair.

Joe Bannister has been appointed as an investor advocate, to "answer any general questions" investors may have.

Bannister is a partner at DAC Beachcroft specialising on restructuring and insolvency. Some of his most recent cases include insurer insolvencies and solvent schemes of arrangements for Orion and London and Overseas Insurance.