Home REIT investment manager AEW launches UK Impact fund

£100m seed portfolio

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
AEW UK Impact is an open-ended property fund seeded with a diversified £100m portfolio of UK assets, including specialist supported living, key worker accommodation and care homes.
Image:

AEW UK Impact is an open-ended property fund seeded with a diversified £100m portfolio of UK assets, including specialist supported living, key worker accommodation and care homes.

Home REIT’s recently appointed investment manager AEW has launched a separate UK impact fund, which aims to “play to the strengths of real estate’s role as a provider of social and community infrastructure”.

AEW UK Impact is an open-ended property fund seeded with a diversified £100m portfolio of UK assets, including specialist supported living, key worker accommodation and care homes.

The portfolio also includes community and residential-led town centre regeneration projects.

'Lack of information and clarity' remains following Home REIT investment manager appointment

The launch of the fund followed FCA and investor approval to transition the AEW Real Return fund into this new strategy.

AEW is actively seeking to raise capital on behalf of the fund, targeting a range of investors from institutional and local government pension schemes through to private wealth.

The fund's impact framework is structured around "improving real world outcomes" by providing people in "underserved locations" access to real estate, funding developments and refurbishments that serve a societal need and ensuring the projects are "socially and environmentally sustainable".

Advised by The Good Economy, a social advisory firm with a specialism in impact measurement and management, the fund has adopted a bespoke impact management and measurement system to help it align with the best principles of impact investing.

Home REIT's investment policy overhaul reveals depth of issues facing the trust

Nick Winsley, head of AEW UK, said: "The built environment has a huge influence on people's everyday lives and the launch of our first impact fund provides investors with an opportunity to invest in a way that creates both a tangible positive social and environmental impact, whilst also achieving their return objectives.

"Seeded with a portfolio of strongly performing assets, the fund is already delivering on its social value and cashflow objectives and we are excited to grow the fund from here."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

Editor

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Woodford investors set for early 2024 payout if scheme passes

Home REIT tenant Supportive Homes CIC enters voluntary liquidation

More on ESG

Jenn-Hui Tan (pictured) is chief sustainability officer at Fidelity International.
ESG

Fidelity International expands sustainable range with eight Article 9 funds

Six active funds and two ETFs

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 06 September 2023 • 2 min read
Will Goodhart (pictured), is chief executive of CFA UK
ESG

CFA UK's Will Goodhart: Impact is the solution to ESG's woes

'Come to mean all things to all people'

Will Goodhart
clock 06 September 2023 • 3 min read
Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said the move out of ESG funds has gathered pace in a 'remarkable reversal' after the boom in recent years.
ESG

Calastone: ESG funds suffer record £953m outflows in August

Fourth consecutive month of outflows

Laura Miller
clock 05 September 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

'Lack of new investor interest' forces BlackRock to shut $22m China Flexible Equity fund

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
02

Home REIT tenant Supportive Homes CIC enters voluntary liquidation

07 September 2023 • 2 min read
03

Woodford investors set for early 2024 payout if scheme passes

07 September 2023 • 4 min read
04

CEO of Swiss regulator FINMA resigns over 'high and permanent stress level'

06 September 2023 • 2 min read
05

Ruffer hands over UK small caps mandate to equity manager as Trevor Wild departs

06 September 2023 • 1 min read
06

Joe Wiggins returns to St James's Place as director of investment research

06 September 2023 • 1 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot