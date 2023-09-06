Trium Capital launches multi-strategy fund in bid to boost European client base

Trium Multi-Strategy UCITS fund

Liquid alternatives specialist and head of multi-strategy solutions Clark Fenton will oversee the fund, and will be supported by the wider multi-strategy team.
Liquid alternatives specialist and head of multi-strategy solutions Clark Fenton will oversee the fund, and will be supported by the wider multi-strategy team.

Trium Capital has launched the Trium Multi-Strategy UCITS fund in an attempt to expand its European client base.

An Article 9 fund, it will be a multi-portfolio fund and initially invest across ten alternative strategies, including capital structure arbitrage, equity long/short, systematic equity, event driven and global macro.

It will aim to be "highly uncorrelated to major asset classes", and the strategies held within the fund will be further uncorrelated against each other, all while targeting annual returns of cash plus 3-5% over a market cycle, with expected annual volatility between 5-7%.

Liquid alternatives specialist and head of multi-strategy solutions Clark Fenton will oversee the fund, and will be supported by the wider multi-strategy team.

The fund will have a 1.0% management fee and 20% performance fee.

Incentive fees will be paid on total net fund performance rather than individual managers' returns, meaning that no performance fee will be charged if the fund does not generate a positive return.

Fenton said the company was bringing a "truly innovative strategy to the market, enabling more investors to access the expertise of our portfolio managers in a single proposition with all the advantages of the UCITS structure".

He described it as an "highly uncorrelated all-weather fund", adding that with "so few comparable products in this space, we believe it is a compelling option for investors".

