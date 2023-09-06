Fidelity International expands sustainable range with eight Article 9 funds

The additions will include six active funds and two ETFs, the company said, which will be open to retail, wholesale and institutional clients.

Of the eight strategies, two are new launches: the Sustainable Global Equity fund, managed by Cornelia Furse as lead portfolio manager and Matt Egerton as assistant portfolio manager; and the Sustainable Asian Focus fund, managed by Mohit Mandhana.

Four funds have been upgraded from Article 8 to Article 9 but the management teams have remained the same. These include the Sustainable Biodiversity, Sustainable Climate Solutions, Sustainable Eurozone Equity and Sustainable US Equity funds.

The shift to the highest level of sustainability under SFDR means 100% of investments need to be in sustainable products. Fidelity's own definition expanded on this, stating that at least 50% of the issuer's revenue needs to be generated from activities contributing to an environmental or social objective, as measured by the EU Taxonomy, alongside the ‘do no significant harm' criterion under SFDR.

The eight funds also include two passive strategies, namely the Fidelity Sustainable Global Corporate Bond Paris-Aligned Multifactor UCITS ETF and the Fidelity Sustainable Global High Yield Bond Paris-Aligned Multifactor UCITS ETF.

Jenn-Hui Tan, chief sustainability officer at Fidelity International, said: "These funds are supported by the further enhancement of Fidelity's sustainable investing framework, including a proprietary dataset which assesses an issuer's positive contribution to the targets and indicators of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"From this foundation, we have been able to develop a series of fund solutions for clients wishing to align their investments with the transition to a sustainable economy."

Christophe Gloser, head of sales for continental Europe at Fidelity International, added that sustainability is "one of the biggest and most disruptive megatrends" in the sector, which is impacting investment decision processes.

He explained Fidelity's sustainable range now counts nearly 60 active strategies, with the six funds being the latest addition alongside the two ETFs.