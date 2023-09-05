GAM repays Liontrust loan in full

Loan facility cancelled

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Last month, GAM entered an agreement with NewGAMe and Rock Investment to extend immediate short-term financing of £18m.
Image:

Last month, GAM entered an agreement with NewGAMe and Rock Investment to extend immediate short-term financing of £18m.

GAM has repaid the loan provided by Liontrust, following the collapse of the takeover deal last month.

In a stock exchange notice today (5 September), the UK asset manager, which has narrowly avoided demotion from the FTSE 250, confirmed GAM has repaid the £8.9m plus interest owed from its tranche 1 facility and has since been cancelled.

The firm was also provided a tranche 2 facility of £8.9m, which was not drawn, and has since also been cancelled.

GAM given 30 days to repay Liontrust loan

"As a result, there is no outstanding indebtedness between Liontrust and GAM, and Liontrust's financial support of GAM has ended," the statement read.

Following the termination of the takeover bid, GAM entered an agreement with NewGAMe and Rock Investment to extend immediate short-term financing of £18m, replacing the loan arrangement from Liontrust.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

Editor

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Autumn Statement set for 22 November 2023

Deep Dive: REIT investors must weigh rate hikes and potential credit crunch

More on Companies

The ONS highlighted the role of higher interest rates on the downturn in M&A activity during the period.
Companies

M&A activity subdued in Q2 as borrowing costs rise

Challenging market conditions

Laura Miller
clock 05 September 2023 • 2 min read
Aviva said it would be contesting the claim but declined to comment further on legal proceedings.
Companies

Aviva Investors and LGIM sued over alleged Russian discrimination

XTX Markets

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 05 September 2023 • 2 min read
Rumours about Caledonia selling 7IM have been floating since early 2022.
Companies

Caledonia Investments to sell 7IM stake to Canadian pension for £255m

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 05 September 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Caledonia Investments to sell 7IM stake to Canadian pension for £255m

05 September 2023 • 3 min read
02

Capital Strategies Partners appoints ex-Franklin Templeton client service head to sales team

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
03

Options to resolve Digital 9 Infrastructure's 'material uncertainty' narrow as 'funding crisis' persists

05 September 2023 • 6 min read
04

Real estate stock exchange IPSX to wind down operations

05 September 2023 • 2 min read
05

GAM repays Liontrust loan in full

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
06

Aviva Investors and LGIM sued over alleged Russian discrimination

05 September 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot