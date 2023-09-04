PGIM targets decarbonisation theme with global equity fund launch

Managed by Jennison Associates

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
The portfolio has a concentration of 45-65 high-growth companies and is benchmarked against the MSCI All Company World Index Investable Market index.
Image:

The portfolio has a concentration of 45-65 high-growth companies and is benchmarked against the MSCI All Company World Index Investable Market index.

PGIM has launched an Article 8 global all-cap equities fund targeting companies pursuing decarbonisation opportunities.

Managed by the firm's active equity manager, Jennison Associates, the PGIM Jennison Carbon Solutions Equity fund will invest in companies that are reducing global carbon emissions and aiding the transition to a low-carbon economy. 

After narrowing down the investable universe, the fund incorporates emissions avoided into its analysis. According to PGIM, emissions avoided, known as Scope 4 emissions, are "crucial" to the decarbonisation effort, but are often "overlooked" by investors.

The fund will invest in global all-cap stocks across several sectors, placing particular emphasis on companies where the contribution to decarbonisation and likely future growth is being underestimated. 

Nuveen repositions infrastructure fund towards decarbonisation

Companies targeted will be those contributing to a low-carbon economy through areas such as fuel decarbonisation, carbon capture and storage, electrification, renewables, infrastructure modernisation and energy efficiency.

The portfolio has a concentration of 45 to 65 high-growth companies and is benchmarked against the MSCI All Company World Index Investable Market index (MSCI ACWI IMI). 

Neil Brown and Jay Saunders, global natural resources equity portfolio managers, and Bobby Edemeka, global utilities and infrastructure portfolio manager, will lead the fund's investment team. 

The team incorporates analysis of ESG factors into its investment process, which also includes a number of ESG-related exclusions.

"We believe we are in the early stages of a transition to a low-carbon economy that will require decarbonisation efforts from a much broader set of sectors than investors typically consider," said Brown. "This means there are growth opportunities, which have yet to be fully priced into stocks. 

"We believe our holistic and realistic investment approach of targeting underrepresented and underappreciated sectors, which meaningfully contribute to lowering global carbon emissions, creates a pathway for us to generate long-term returns for our investors."

SIF 2023: Only 15-20% of firms with 1.5°C targets will meet them

Rob Hall, head of UK distribution at PGIM Investments, added: "We believe investors are underestimating the extent to which decarbonisation is going to be driven by more sectors than originally perceived. 

"This means the market is missing how big the investment opportunity set really is. We are launching the PGIM Jennison Carbon Solutions Equity fund in response to strong demand from our international clients to invest in a fund that addresses this gap."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

M&A activity subdued in Q2 as borrowing costs rise

Ruffer calls time on European and Japanese funds

More on Funds

It is understood the funds have been liquidated to provide Ruffer with greater flexibility in its wider multi-asset range.
Funds

Ruffer calls time on European and Japanese funds

Greater asset allocation flexibility

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 05 September 2023 • 1 min read
The strategy is benchmarked against the MSCI All-Country World index and focuses on the 'key enablers' and beneficiaries of climate innovation.
Funds

Neuberger Berman expands UCITS lineup with Climate Innovation strategy

Two-year track record

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 04 September 2023 • 1 min read
The fund, run by Odey AM’s subsidiary Brook Asset Management and launched in June 2021, is managed by Sophia Whitbread and Mathieu Rachmaninoff.
Funds

Odey AM subsidiary to shutter Brook Global Emerging Markets fund

Due to dwindling assets

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 23 August 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Caledonia Investments to sell 7IM stake to Canadian pension for £255m

05 September 2023 • 3 min read
02

Capital Strategies Partners appoints ex-Franklin Templeton client service head to sales team

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
03

Options to resolve Digital 9 Infrastructure's 'material uncertainty' narrow as 'funding crisis' persists

05 September 2023 • 6 min read
04

Real estate stock exchange IPSX to wind down operations

05 September 2023 • 2 min read
05

GAM repays Liontrust loan in full

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
06

UK retail sales up by 4.1% in August

05 September 2023 • 3 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot