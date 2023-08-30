Global dividends hit record $568bn in Q2 2023

Half of the world’s dividends in Q2 were contributed by banks.

This marked a 4.9% increase on a headline basis, and a 6.3% rise year-on-year.

The index found 88% of companies around the world either increased or held dividends steady over the quarter, with Europe leading and exceeding dividends growth over any other region, at 10%.

Global dividends hit Q1 record of $326.7bn

Half of the world's dividends in Q2 were contributed by banks, the company found, as they drove a quarter of European dividend growth.

Vehicle manufacturers also boosted global dividend growth, accounting for one-seventh of the year-on-year increase, with German companies responsible for half this increase.

Banks also boosted UK growth, which suffered a sharp fall in mining payouts, with a headline total decline of 12.1%, as the country registered a dividend growth rate of 2.9%. HSBC made the biggest impact by restoring its quarterly dividends for the fist time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The growth rate in the US slowed for the sixth consecutive quarter, Janus Henderson noted, with $148bn paid in dividends, marking a 2.6% rise year-on-year on a headline basis. The biggest cuts to dividends came from Intel and Blackstone, due to falling sales and shrinking profits, respectively.

US healthcare companies, however, were the biggest drivers of growth in the second quarter, led by the strong profits posted by UnitedHealth Group and Eli Lilly. The second most significant drivers over the three-month period were US real estate companies.

However, global economic growth is still expected to slow, and Janus Henderson said it made no changes to its forecast for the full year. The fund manager expects payouts to rise by 5.2% on a headline basis to a record $1.6trn, forecasting underlying growth of 5%.

Dividends continue to outpace profit growth in 2022 and 2023

Ben Lofthouse, head of global equity income at Janus Henderson, said markets are expecting global profits to be flat this year, after reaching record highs in 2022. He also highlighted parts of Europe suffered technical recessions despite strong employment levels, with policymakers still focused on combatting high inflation.

He continued: "We do expect dividend growth to continue, however. Most regions and sectors are delivering dividends in line with our expectations. The banking sector in particular will continue to deliver solid growth for the rest of the year, making record payments to shareholders. A weaker economic environment is typically negative for banks, but the positive effect on bank margins from the end of years of ultra-low interest rates is very powerful and is driving dividend payouts. The big banks are very tightly regulated and so enter the downturn in a strong capital position.

"One of the reassuring features of dividend income is that it is typically much less volatile than earnings. Payouts lagged behind profit growth last year and so can therefore exceed it this year."