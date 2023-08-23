Odey AM subsidiary to shutter Brook Global Emerging Markets fund

The fund, run by Odey AM’s subsidiary Brook Asset Management and launched in June 2021, is managed by Sophia Whitbread and Mathieu Rachmaninoff.

In a letter to shareholders seen by Investment Week, the board of directors of Odey Investments, the firm's parent company, said the fund will be closed and all shares redeemed by 22 September.

As of 28 July, the strategy held £26m in AUM, having lost 68% of assets to investor redemptions between 7 June and 28 July, according to Investment Week analysis.

The closure of the Brook Global Emerging Markets fund is the latest in a string of suspensions, wind-ups and transfers since the FT published an investigation into Crispin Odey's decades of alleged sexual misconduct in early June.

Since the Crispin Odey scandal broke, two funds have reached the end of the road, with Odey Swan currently suspended and being wound up, while authorised corporate director Link Fund Solutions completed the wind-up of the LF Odey Portfolio on 27 July.

Odey Asset Management declined to comment.