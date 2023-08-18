UK retail sales dampened by wet weather

Down 1.2%

July was the sixth wettest on record as the UK missed out on the widespread heat wave hitting the rest of Europe.
July was the sixth wettest on record as the UK missed out on the widespread heat wave hitting the rest of Europe.

UK retail sales declined by 1.2% in July, with the poor weather contributing to the drop, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This followed a 0.6% increase in June, revised from 0.7% rise previously.

It was the wettest July since 2009 and the sixth heaviest rainfall for the month on record, as the UK missed out on the widespread heat wave hitting the rest of Europe.

Core inflation remains 'stubborn' despite falling headline figure

The rainy weather was linked to a dip in clothing sales as footfall was reduced, while the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and rising food prices also acted as a headwind, the ONS figures showed.

Non-food sales were down 1.7% and food store sales volumes decreased by 2.6%.

Charlie Huggins, manager of the Quality Shares Portfolio at Wealth Club, said the retail sales volumes in particular were "worse than expected" and said the big question was whether or not the cost-of-living pressures "are really starting to bite", or were the poor results just down to the weather.

Huggins it was a "bit of both" and said "we probably should not read too much into these weaker than expected figures".

US retail sales beat expectations to rise 0.7% in July

"With mortgage rates having increased significantly in recent months, it is likely that pressure on consumers will build in the second half," he said. 

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, said that while the weather had decreased footfall, it had boosted e-commerce sales instead and stronger fuel sales helped to offset overall weaknesses in the results.

 

LSEG Dewi John: Egos and Cheques

GAM shareholders offer new loan facility to replace Liontrust offer

The Bank of England
UK

Core inflation remains 'stubborn' despite falling headline figure

6.9% core inflation

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 16 August 2023 • 3 min read
Giles Coghlan (pictured), chief market analyst, HYCM
UK

HYCM Giles Coghlan: GBP outlook as rates continue to rise

Outlook for GBP has changed

Giles Coghlan
clock 16 August 2023 • 4 min read
The Bank of England
UK

UK inflation continues sharp descent to 6.8% in July

Lowest in 17 months

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 16 August 2023 • 1 min read
01

Second largest Home REIT tenant begins wind-up process as investment policy vote looms

18 August 2023 • 3 min read
02

BlackRock Olivia Markham: Gold fever

17 August 2023 • 4 min read
03

The Big Interview: Impax CEO on avoiding 'lazy' ESG acronym and doubling assets by 2030

18 August 2023 • 5 min read
04

91% of investment trusts end H1 on discount as macroeconomic stresses bite

17 August 2023 • 3 min read
05

GAM shareholders offer new loan facility to replace Liontrust offer

18 August 2023 • 2 min read
06

Deep Dive: Tokenisation represents 'paradigm shift' for asset management

18 August 2023 • 4 min read
