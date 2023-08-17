Platform industry suffers worst Q2 sales since 2010

Hargreaves Lansdown attracted £902m in net sales for the second quarter of 2023.

According to Fundscape's latest edition of The Platform Report, sales were a "bloodbath" with gross sales rising to £34bn compared to Q1 2023, but with net sales plummeting to £5.5bn from £9.4bn.

This took the net-to-gross ratio to just 16.4% (down from 26.8% in the previous quarter) making it the worst second quarter for platform sales for 13 years.

Looking at individual companies, Aegon enjoyed the highest gross assets for Q2 (£8.6bn) as well as the first half of the year (£18.6bn), while also coming in top for net sales in H1 2023 at £3.6bn.

However, AJ Bell scored the highest net sales for the second quarter at £1.1bn. This was followed by Hargreaves Lansdown at £902m and True Potential at £893m.

Meanwhile, flows were also down by an average of 48% against every second quarter over the past decade.

However, stock market performance gave assets a reprieve during the three months, with the FTSE All-World Index up by 3.2%. This reflected in increased revenues for platform assets which were back over the £900bn mark for the first time since Q4 2021.

The picture did not seem much better for adviser platforms during the second quarter of 2023 with net sales delivering the lowest figure on record since Q4 2011.

Quilter topped tables for gross sales for both H1 (£4bn) and Q2 (£2bn) while True Potential came up first for net sales, recording £1.8bn in H1 and £852m in Q2 2023.

All advised platforms suffered a downturn in gross and net inflows while a small number registered a second quarter of net outflows.

According to Fundscape's CEO Bella Caridade-Ferreira, one reason for this has been the industry's focus on the implementation of Consumer Duty, which she feels will inevitably mean less time with clients.

She said: "The cost-of-living crisis, competition from cash, consumer morale, and the Consumer Duty have wreaked chaos on the platform industry in 2023. No platform has been spared from the downturn in business.

"Inflation easing for the year to July was welcome news, but it also increased the likelihood of further interest rate rises with a knock-on effect on the cost of living and disposable incomes.

"The investment industry has faced significant headwinds over the past nine months and we don't expect the outlook to improve until the first half of 2024 at the earliest. Platforms need to batten down the hatches and ride out the storm."