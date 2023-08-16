Calastone: UK investors shun regional equity funds in favour of global strategies

According to the latest fund flow figures from Calastone, global funds have enjoyed net inflows of £51.3bn since 2015, compared with just £909m for all other geographical categories.

Even when excluding UK funds, which fell significantly out of favour in the run-up to, and aftermath of, Brexit in 2016, regionally focused funds only saw £16.7bn of net inflows over the same time period.

Since the start of 2015, net outflows from global funds have occurred in just nine months, compared to one in two months for all other regional strategies combined. According to Calastone, this trend has accelerated over the past two years.

Since July 2021, global funds net inflows stood at £18.9bn, while funds with a regional focus have shed £21.1bn. It is likely the pandemic had a part to play in the increasing loss of faith in British assets. as well as a need to own more diversified assets, the firm said.

ESG funds may well have also been an important driver in the shift to global funds, accounting for two fifths of their inflows since 2015 (£21.9bn) and seven tenths since July 2021 (£13.6bn).

Meanwhile, the Investment Association also revealed that assets under management have mirrored this trend.

A decade ago, the value of funds investing in UK companies was double global funds and, even by October 2017, UK funds were still 70% larger than their global counterparts.

But the industry trade body's May 2023 figures show global funds are now one-sixth larger than UK-focused funds.

Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said there is a "clear logic" in opting for global funds, as most of the world's most successful companies operate globally, so where they are listed is immaterial.

"Global funds mean investors get exposure to these stocks," he added. "They also save investors the worry of trying to pick winning regions - retail investors typically lack the time and expertise to stay on top of which parts of the world are on the up and which are on their uppers.

"In theory, global funds offer the most effective diversification, too, though in practice there are flaws in this argument. The huge size of a few US technology companies means global funds that cleave to their benchmarks typically have a very large weighting to a handful of names."

Glyn said he believes the trend is unlikely to change, as despite periods when other regions enjoy their "moment in the sun", investors are, on the whole, "clearly content to set their allocation preference to global and allow their monthly direct debits to do the rest".