Aviva Investors profits sink by over 60% on lower revenues as AUM drops

External net inflows of £190m

Mark Versey (pictured) is the CEO of Aviva Investors.
Aviva Investors posted a sharp fall in profits in the first half of 2023 as a drop in average assets under management hit revenues.

According to Aviva Group's half-year results published today (16 August), the group's asset management arm reported its operating profit had tumbled by 64.2% to £5m, down from £14m during the same period last year. 

Excluding cost reduction implementation costs, strategic investment costs and foreign exchange movements, operating profits amounted to £14m, down from £25m in 2022. 

Aviva Investors expands real assets team with double hire

The firm said these results were driven by lower revenue, which dropped by 12% to £167m from £190m in the first half of last year, reflecting the impact of weak investment markets on average assets under management. 

Market movements drove average AUM down by 11%, with the most significant impact in real assets. At the end of June, Aviva Investors' AUM stood at £221.3bn, down from £222.7bn at the end of last year and £232bn in the first half of 2022. 

Aviva Investors saw external net inflows of £190m over the period, down from £200m last year but experienced net outflows of £500m on a total basis when its internal operations, managing £184bn in assets for Aviva Group's life and non-life operations, are included.

These overall net outflows were reduced on last year's figure of £4.3bn, which also included £800m related to "strategic actions", including £700m net outflows from actions by entities that used to be part of Aviva Group and £100m due to corporate actions.

Aviva Investors taps HBSC AM for global wealth head in the UK

The firm attributed the positive net flows despite the tough market conditions to strong demand for its real assets capabilities, which offset a weak market for liquid strategies such as credit in a rising interest rate environment. 

"While short-term momentum for flows could be impacted by the continuing market volatility, our longer-term outlook remains positive as we continue to build and deliver growth through our strengths in ESG, real assets, infrastructure, credit and sustainable equities," the firm said. 

"These strengths, combined with our expertise and scale in managing defined contribution workplace pension assets, also position us well for Mansion House reforms."

Gresham House boosts sustainable infrastructure team with triple hire

BofA: Investors lift economic expectations for Asia despite long-term concerns over China

