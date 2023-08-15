Nomura AM launches corporate hybrid bond fund

Managed by Julian Marks

clock • 2 min read
Julian Marks, manager of the Nomura Funds Ireland - Corporate Hybrid Bond fund
Image:

Julian Marks, manager of the Nomura Funds Ireland - Corporate Hybrid Bond fund

Nomura Asset Management has launched its first mutual fund offering access to the corporate hybrid bond asset class for European investors.

The Nomura Funds Ireland - Corporate Hybrid Bond fund aims to provide investors with a portfolio of bonds from high quality issuers that offers yield levels comparable to those of high yield bonds.

The strategy will be managed by Julian Marks, head of corporate hybrid bonds, who joined Nomura AM in January.

Prior to this, Marks worked at Neuberger Berman, where he was lead portfolio manager for the corporate hybrid bond strategy. He was also a portfolio manager on broader investment grade credit mandates. 

Catastrophe bond market doubles in size

At Nomura, Marks and his twelve-member investment team of analysts and portfolio managers are responsible for analysing issuers and individual bonds on a fundamental and ESG basis. 

The result of their multi-layered process is a concentrated portfolio of 30 to 40 issuers, about half of which are substantially overweighted.

Nomura said it was launching the fund to take advantage of a growing €194bn corporate hybrid bond market.

Marks said: "We believe this is a particularly favourable time to invest in corporate hybrid bonds, because the risk premiums are, on average, over 100 basis points above what we consider to be fair value. 

"This means that there is considerable potential for price gains and furthermore, certain issuers are, in our view, significantly mispriced, creating good opportunities for active managers to generate added value for investors."

Peter Ball, global head of distribution at Nomura AM, added: "In hybrid bonds, we see some of the best investment opportunities in the entire bond market. Only a few market participants can take advantage of them because it requires a high level of specialised expertise and experience. 

"Having brought in Julian, who has an in-depth knowledge of the market, we can now offer our clients a hybrid bond investment solution that can help to effectively diversify their portfolio and open up new sources of return."

Related Topics

More on Global

The US government also said it will require US firms to notify the Treasury Department of such investments in Chinese artificial intelligence and semiconductor technology.
Global

US to ban 'high tech' investment in China for security reasons

US-China relations

Jayna Rana
clock 10 August 2023 • 2 min read
Most investors hold emerging market debt via a diversified bond allocation, with 52% exposed to EM corporates
Global

Optimism grows for EMD while increasing yields remains top priority

Vontobel survey

Investment Week
clock 11 July 2023 • 2 min read
Iain Stealey, international CIO of global fixed income at JP Morgan Asset Management
Global

JP Morgan AM CIO bullish on mortgage-backed securities as fixed income surges

Iain Stealey

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 04 July 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

'Big Short' Michael Burry bets against S&P 500 and Nasdaq

15 August 2023 • 1 min read
02

LGIM assets tumble over 10% as LDI business suffers

15 August 2023 • 2 min read
03

UK employment falls as wages rise at record rate

15 August 2023 • 2 min read
04

FCA begins investigation into bank's 'politically exposed persons' procedures

15 August 2023 • 1 min read
05

Whistleblower implies ThomasLloyd Energy Impact board was misled by manager

15 August 2023 • 3 min read
06

Partner Insight: The Outlook for US Smaller Companies Looks Increasingly Compelling

15 August 2023 • 4 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot