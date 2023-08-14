Federated Hermes promotes Selman to international head of sales

Clive Selman

Clive Selman, international head of sales at Federated Hermes
Clive Selman has been promoted to international head of sales for Federated Hermes, having previously worked as head of UK sales for the firm.

Selman will report to Paul Uhlman, president of Federated Securities Corp, who oversees global distribution at the firm, and will be responsible for all sales activities across Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific in his new rol.

Joining in 2012 from Man Group, Selman began at Hermes as director, UK wholesale, before taking on the role as head of UK business development in 2019.

Additionally, Dan Churchouse has been promoted to fill Selman's previous role, moving from head of UK wholesale to head of sales for UK and Ireland. Churchouse joined in 2017 from Kames Capital as a business development director.

Uhlman said: "These changes are a reflection of the strong talent we have in the Federated Hermes sales team.

"Under Clive's leadership we will seek to scale our sales and business development activities across EMEA and APAC bringing our liquidity, equity and fixed income investment products, along with our market leading stewardship capabilities, to existing and prospective clients.

"Clive and his team will also work closely with Federated Hermes private markets sales team, led by Jakob Nilsson, to bring this range of excellent products to our markets."

