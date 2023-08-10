BlackRock debuts iBonds ETF suite in Europe

'Cost effective' access to credit market

clock • 2 min read
The range provides exposure to investment grade corporate credit across various countries and sectors in each ETF.
Image:

The range provides exposure to investment grade corporate credit across various countries and sectors in each ETF.

BlackRock has launched four iBond ETFs in Europe for the first time, in a bid to meet heightened demand for fixed income ETFs in a UCITS wrapper.

The four-strong suite provides exposure to investment grade corporate credit across various countries and sectors and has a fixed maturity date of either 2026 or 2028.

They are designed to provide income throughout the life of the fund via coupon payments and will pay a final amount at maturity.

The new offerings are the iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term $ Corp UCITS ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term € Corp UCITS ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term $ Corp UCITS ETF and iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term € Corp UCITS ETF.

BlackRock and Vanguard: Clash of the ETF Titans

BlackRock said the products provide "cost effective access to the corporate bond market, with the diversification, transparency, and liquidity benefits of ETFs".

It said iBonds ETFs can be used by investors to complement savings accounts, in an easily understood structure, which aims to achieve a return through a combination of capital growth and the income on the fund's assets which is derived from the underlying bonds' coupon payments.

The funds can also be used to add scale to bond portfolios offered by investment advisors and enhance operational simplicity.

Brett Pybus, global co-head of ishares fixed income ETFs at BlackRock, said: "iBonds ETFs are designed to mature like a bond, trade like a stock and diversify like a fund, all in a cost-efficient and transparent ETF wrapper.

"Their fixed maturity nature aims to offer investors clarity into their yield expectations and investment horizon. Bond ETFs are increasingly being used as an alternative to picking individual bonds which can be costly for investors."  

BlackRock launches blockchain technology ETF

Each ETF holds a diversified basket of bonds, and can replace a large number of holdings, minimising the need to source and manage individual bonds.

BlackRock launched the first iBonds ETF in the US in three years ago, which have enjoyed significant demand, with inflows of $8bn over 2022, and $5.2bn over 2023 to the end of July.

By expanding into Europe via a UCITS ETF wrapper, the company hopes to take part in the success fixed income UCITS ETFs have already achieved in terms of asset gathering so far this year, with $28.2bn of inflows recorded to the end of July.

Related Topics

More on ETFs

The changes were announced in December last year, but DWS said that since then, there had been 'renewed demand for indirect replication funds pursuing the investment objective of the sub-funds'.
ETFs

Four DWS ETFs cancel planned synthetic to physical switch over ESG data clarifications

Announced in December 2022

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 04 August 2023 • 1 min read
Partner Insight: Vanguard monthly European ETF flows summary - inflows rise in June
ETFs

Partner Insight: Vanguard monthly European ETF flows summary - inflows rise in June

Read Vanguard's latest monthly summary of flows in the European ETF market

Vanguard
clock 02 August 2023 • 10 min read
the Deal is expected to create new opportunities for innovation, investment and jobs
ETFs

HANetf launches European Green Deal ETF

In partnership with Société Générale

Laura Miller
clock 25 July 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Odey AM and Brook AM to transfer significantly smaller funds as assets shrink by up to 68%

10 August 2023 • 5 min read
02

US inflation records first increase in 13 months as July CPI edges up to 3.2%

10 August 2023 • 2 min read
03

Ruffer: Economy 'incapable' of enduring interest rates over 5%

10 August 2023 • 2 min read
04

FCA: Managers 'undermine' value assessment process by basing fees off competitors

10 August 2023 • 4 min read
05

GAM shareholders withdraw proposals for EGM

10 August 2023 • 2 min read
06

Baillie Gifford US Growth trust: 'We are dissatisfied with our five-year performance'

10 August 2023 • 3 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot