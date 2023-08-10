Amundi's Elmgreen returns to Nordea AM in fixed income and equities CIO role

Elmgreen (pictured) is returning to NAM from Amundi, where he was head of equities and a member of the global investment committee since 2019.

He will be responsible for the group's fixed income and equity boutiques, as well as its responsible investments team. He has also joined Nordea's senior executive committee.

Elmgreen returns after almost five years at Amundi, where he was head of equities and a member of its global investment committee.

He previously worked at Nordea as its head of fundamental equities between 2014 and 2018 and was the lead portfolio manager on its European equities offering.

With more than a decade of experience managing and leading investment teams, Nordea said he has a proven track record in providing strategic guidance to investment boutiques and teams, as well as a cutting-edge understanding of ESG investing.

Nils Bolmstrand, CEO of Nordea Asset Management, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Kasper back to the Nordea Asset Management family. Not only does he bring deep-rooted investment and ESG insights, but also strong leadership skills from extensive experience in leading investment teams."

Elmgreen added: "I am really excited about coming back home to NAM to build on the firm's strong active fixed income and equity business. NAM has exceptional talent across the organisation, as well as a strong culture of responsible investment. I look forward to the great things we will accomplish together for our clients."