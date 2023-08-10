Amundi's Elmgreen returns to Nordea AM in fixed income and equities CIO role

Kasper Elmgreen

clock • 1 min read
Elmgreen (pictured) is returning to NAM from Amundi, where he was head of equities and a member of the global investment committee since 2019.
Image:

Elmgreen (pictured) is returning to NAM from Amundi, where he was head of equities and a member of the global investment committee since 2019.

Nordea AM has welcomed back Kasper Elmgreen as its new chief investment officer for fixed income and equities.

He will be responsible for the group's fixed income and equity boutiques, as well as its responsible investments team. He has also joined Nordea's senior executive committee.

Elmgreen returns after almost five years at Amundi, where he was head of equities and a member of its global investment committee.

Nordea AM rebrands diversity fund in engagement push

He previously worked at Nordea as its head of fundamental equities between 2014 and 2018 and was the lead portfolio manager on its European equities offering.

With more than a decade of experience managing and leading investment teams, Nordea said he has a proven track record in providing strategic guidance to investment boutiques and teams, as well as a cutting-edge understanding of ESG investing.

Nordea AM launches Global Social Bond fund

Nils Bolmstrand, CEO of Nordea Asset Management, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Kasper back to the Nordea Asset Management family. Not only does he bring deep-rooted investment and ESG insights, but also strong leadership skills from extensive experience in leading investment teams."

Elmgreen added: "I am really excited about coming back home to NAM to build on the firm's strong active fixed income and equity business. NAM has exceptional talent across the organisation, as well as a strong culture of responsible investment. I look forward to the great things we will accomplish together for our clients."

Related Topics

More on People moves

Walker joined Sarasin in 2019 from M&G, where she was investment director for global equities for seven years and responsible for M&G’s Global Themes fund.
People moves

Sarasin & Partners deputy head of MPS departs

Henrietta Walker

Laura Miller
clock 08 August 2023 • 1 min read
Liam Jones (left) and Joe Knight (right) recently joined Mirabaud from UBS.
People moves

Mirabaud hires wealth manager duo from UBS for UK expansion

Joe Knight and Liam Jones

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 07 August 2023 • 1 min read
Healy was managing director and senior vice-president of Diligent for over six years.
People moves

FE fundinfo names Liam Healy CEO

From 4 September 2023

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 07 August 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Odey AM and Brook AM to transfer significantly smaller funds as assets shrink by up to 68%

10 August 2023 • 5 min read
02

US inflation records first increase in 13 months as July CPI edges up to 3.2%

10 August 2023 • 2 min read
03

Ruffer: Economy 'incapable' of enduring interest rates over 5%

10 August 2023 • 2 min read
04

GAM shareholders withdraw proposals for EGM

10 August 2023 • 2 min read
05

FCA: Managers 'undermine' value assessment process by basing fees off competitors

10 August 2023 • 4 min read
06

Baillie Gifford US Growth trust: 'We are dissatisfied with our five-year performance'

10 August 2023 • 3 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot