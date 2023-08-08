Maheshwari Bandari, economic research analyst at GlobalData, said some indicators highlight economic green shoots in Europe, but economic recovery is uneven.

Lower energy prices, reduced supply constraints, improved consumer sentiment and a strong labour market helped improve Europe's risk scoring with the data company.

Based on all these factors, the region's risk score decreased from 33 out of 100 in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 32.9 in the first quarter of 2023.

Among the 41 countries evaluated in the European region for the latest worldwide GlobalData risk report, 17 were identified in the very low-risk zone, 13 countries in the low-risk zone, 10 under manageable risk and one country under high risk.

Maheshwari Bandari, economic research analyst at GlobalData, said some indicators highlight economic green shoots in Europe, but economic recovery is uneven, with varying performance among countries.

"The region must continue its stride on tackling high core inflation, sustain growth, and ensure financial stability," Bandari added.

Germany saw the swiftest rise in ranking in GlobalData's first quarter report, due to the easing semiconductor shortage, decreased energy prices and increased demand from China.

Russia experienced a notable decline, falling three places since the last update as the impact of extensive sanctions hit home.

Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany are on the list of the top 15 lowest-risk countries out of 153 nations in the global update.

Meanwhile, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Moldova were the nations having the highest risk in the European region in the same update.

If the Eurozone is considered separately, the region was in a technical recession with a real GDP contraction in the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023, with tightening monetary policy further adding to financial risks.

However, factors such as lower energy prices and a strong labour market offer hope for gradual improvement in 2023. The EU's overall inflation rate eased to 7.1% in May 2023 from a peak of 11.5% in October 2022.

Food inflation declined to 15% in May 2023 from a high of 19.5% in March 2023, while energy inflation dropped to -0.3% in May 2023 from its previous peak of 41.1% in June 2022.

Consumer confidence in the EU was bolstered by lower inflation, resulting in nine consecutive months of improvement in the consumer confidence index until June 2023, according to OECD data.

However, business confidence remained weak due to high financing costs and decreased external demand, leading to five consecutive months of decline in the index until June 2023.

Despite this, the labour markets in Europe remained robust, with unemployment reaching a record low of 5.9% in May 2023.

GlobalData's Bandari said: "Europe is currently experiencing a slow recovery after a substantial downturn. Though there is a slight improvement in growth, financial conditions remain difficult.

"Achieving the 2% inflation target is still a distant goal. The energy crisis initially raised concerns, but it has also prompted positive outcomes, such as a shift towards green energy with increased efficiency and accelerated green policies."