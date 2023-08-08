BoE's Huw Pill: Food prices may never return to pre-inflation levels

Wage demands not driving inflation

clock • 2 min read
Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill | Credit: Bank of England
Food price inflation is set to stay higher for longer, while falling prices may not be seen again, Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill has said.

During a live Q&A session on Monday (7 August), Pill argued "the days of seeing food prices fall . . . does seem to be something we may not be seeing for a little while yet, if in the future at all".

He explained staples such as eggs and milk may see price cuts, but there was no sign of a "transformation" in higher prices.

Food price inflation is likely to remain in double digits, at around 10%, at the end of the year before falling further in 2024, he said, remaining much higher than overall inflation.

"That is still not a very comfortable level, certainly for us when we are looking at trying to reduce the overall level of inflation down to our 2% target," he said.

"Having food price inflation running at 10% is clearly not really compatible with that on a lasting basis."

Slowing food price inflation when it does come will not automatically lower supermarket prices to previous levels, he added.

In its latest monetary policy report, published last week, the Bank of England set out the findings of recent meetings it held with food producers, processors and retailers, who said they still faced higher inflation on input costs than usual. 

Some food retailers had entered long-term contracts to secure supplies when global commodity prices were at a peak, but the higher costs also reflected continuing energy and wage pressures.

Last week, the UK central bank raised interest rates to a fresh 15-year high of 5.25%, in its ongoing attempts to curb inflation.

Pill described monetary policy as a "powerful" but "blunt" tool to fight price rises.

UK sits as outlier on inflation as Sunak admits it is 'more persistent' than expected

Central banks cannot, he said, be precise in aiming their actions at particular sectors or to protect certain groups in society.

Earlier in the year, Pill had suggested people would need to stop seeking higher wages to cope with higher living costs

In his comments on Monday, he reneged on this: "I do not think it is the case that we should be pointing fingers or assigning blame to individual parts of the UK economy."

The Bank thinks there has been no significant change in the share of national income going to either wages or profits since inflation began to shoot up.

It does not want to describe the current persistence of inflation as being a result either of a so-called "wage price spiral" or of "greedflation".

"It is not a question of blame," Pill said, adding that the task for monetary policy was to balance the aggregate level of demand and supply in the economy in order to return inflation to target.

