LSEG shares drop following H1 costs miss

“Given solid 7.9% revenue growth in H1 on constant currency, we think it is a solid set of results despite the headline cost miss, which is driven by a one-off,” BofA analysts said.

The group's share price fell 4.2% following the publication of the results, before recovering slightly, according to data from MarketWatch, although the share price was still down 3.2% over the last five days.

The group's revenues were in line with company consensus, but costs came in 3% higher than expected, according to Bank of America analysts Hubert Lam and Alexandre Tissieres.

This miss on costs came largely from a £30m non-cash FX adjustment, the analysts said, meaning that excluding this, the EBITDA margin would have been 47.7%, above BofA forecasts of 47.6% but below 2022's figure of 50.4%.

Total income for the group, excluding recoveries, grew 7.9% throughout six months, while being up 11.8% on a reported basis. Total income excluding recovering grew a similar amount, being up 8.4% from Q2 2022.

Meanwhile, annual subscription value fell in Q2 to 6.9% from 7.6%, which the group said was due to the short-term timing differences between cancellations and the on-boarding of contracted sales, and it expected a reversal in this trend in the second half of the year.

Looking ahead, the group said it expected revenue growth for 2023 to be on "the upper end" of 6-8%, with the BofA analysts expecting 7.3%.

David Schwimmer, CEO of LSEG, said: "LSEG delivered strong, broad-based growth in the first half. Data & Analytics is growing faster than it has for many years, with the ongoing improvements to our offering and strengthened customer relationships increasingly reflected in financial performance.

"Post Trade once again demonstrated the critical role it plays in helping customers manage risk in uncertain markets, delivering outstanding growth. Our Capital Markets businesses also made progress, despite a very strong prior period.

"LSEG's resilient business model and the quality of our earnings, diversified by customer, geography, product and asset class, position us well for further growth in the second half and beyond."