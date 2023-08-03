Treasury to appoint next chief of City regulators' complaints body - reports

Financial Regulators Complaints Commissioner

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
City minister Andrew Griffith (pictured) is understood to have said that the independence of the position would be significantly enhanced by the fact that the new commissioner will be appointed by the government, rather than regulators themselves. Image: HM Treasury
Image:

City minister Andrew Griffith (pictured) is understood to have said that the independence of the position would be significantly enhanced by the fact that the new commissioner will be appointed by the government, rather than regulators themselves. Image: HM Treasury

The Treasury is set to take control of the appointment of the next Financial Regulators Complaints Commissioner, the body responsible for investigating complaints against the City’s financial regulators.

The FRCC allows firms to complain about decisions issued by the City's key watchdogs: the Financial Conduct Authority, Prudential Regulation Authority and the Payments Systems Regulator.

According to a report by Sky News, ministers will select the FRCC's chief, an appointment previously overseen by the regulators themselves, in a bid to increase the body's independence in the midst of a testy period for them and the government.

Andrew Griffith raises concerns over FCA's Consumer Duty rules - reports

The FRCC is currently led by commissioner Amadeep Somal, who was appointed by the Bank of England in 2020 on a three year term. Sources told the broadcaster  the role is likely to be advertised as soon as this week. 

Sky News said City minister Andrew Griffith is understood to have written the following on the preface of the job posting: "The Complaints Commissioner is fundamental in providing robust and independent scrutiny of the way the financial services regulators have carried out their roles."

He will also say the independence of the position would be significantly enhanced by the fact that the new commissioner will be appointed by the government, rather than regulators themselves.

That would be enhanced further by "new reporting requirements which will ensure that there is greater transparency about how the regulators respond to the Commissioner's recommendations".

Tory peer calls for 'statutory independence' of FCA's Regulatory Decisions Committee - reports

"Our financial services regulators play an important role in regulating and supervising the financial services industry and their ability to act robustly is important to millions of consumers and businesses across the country," he added.

"However, it is important that this is balanced against the need to hold the regulators accountable for their actions."

According to sources, the Financial Regulators Complaints Commissioner dealt with more than 420 cases last year.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Link Fund Solutions sale edges closer to completion after key condition satisfied

F&C's Paul Niven shakes up portfolio ahead of 'uncertain' H2

More on Regulation

The FCA said it has introduced changes through new rules and guidance to improve principals' oversight of their ARs and raised ARs' standards.
Regulation

FCA intervention leads to 19% dip in appointed representatives﻿

FCA annual report

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 24 July 2023 • 1 min read
Four skilled persons reviews within asset management and alternatives portfolios were carried out over the year to 31 March 2023.
Regulation

No mention of Odey or Woodford in FCA annual report

Regulatory enforcement

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 21 July 2023 • 2 min read
Nikhil Rathi (pictured) is the CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority
Regulation

FCA to 'further clarify' non-financial misconduct guidance

Treasury Select Committee hearing

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 20 July 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

12 St James's Place funds fail to deliver value

01 August 2023 • 2 min read
02

Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu bets big on AI amid 'shifting regime'

02 August 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alex Illingworth joins Harwood to launch global equity business

02 August 2023 • 1 min read
04

Schroders named manager of International Biotechnology trust

03 August 2023 • 2 min read
05

Aviva Investors taps HBSC AM for global wealth head in the UK

03 August 2023 • 1 min read
06

GAM hits back at shareholders 'conflict of interest' suggestions

02 August 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot