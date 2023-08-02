AJ Bell: Active equity funds gain ground on trackers in first half of 2023

Active equity fund managers saw a substantial improvement in performance in the first six months of this year, with 44% outperforming a passive alternative, up from 27% in 2022.

However, the active versus passive battle continues to be overwhelmingly won by tracker funds over the long-term. The report found that over the last ten years, only 38% of active managers have beaten a passive comparator.

Moreover, the popular global sector continues to disappoint, with only a third of global active funds managing to beat a passive competitor in the first half of 2023. Over a ten-year period, only 22% of active funds have outperformed trackers.

Seven in ten active managers lose to passives in 2022

However, Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said there are long-running market trends which "provide some mitigation" for active managers, in particular the dominance of US tech stocks.

"There are now a cluster of large technology companies which make up a larger proportion of the global stock market than entire European stock exchanges that have been around for centuries," he said.

According to AJ Bell, Apple and Microsoft now individually matter more to global stock market performance than the entire UK stock market.

The report also found a marked improvement in the performance of UK equity funds relative to passives.

Percentage of active funds outperforming a passive alternative

Almost half (49%) of UK equity funds beat the passive machines in the first half of this year, considerably higher than the 13% who outperformed in 2022.

Meanwhile, three quarters (77%) of managers in the Global Emerging Markets sector have beaten the passive machines so far in 2023.

Khalaf noted that active fund investors will typically hope to improve their chances of outperformance by selecting fund managers with established and successful track records. Although he said this is no guarantee of success, it is "significantly better" than picking funds "with a blindfold and a pin".

"Passive fund investors also need to be on their toes as some funds charge egregiously high fees, which can be easily avoided by switching to a cheaper alternative," he said.

AJ Bell's report found that after ten years, a £10,000 investment in one of the most expensive UK tracker funds was today worth £1,660 less than the same amount invested in the cheapest tracker.

"The decision to invest in active or passive funds is, perhaps surprisingly, not binary. Unlike disciples of passive or active styles, private investors needn't be dogmatic in their use of either strategy," added Khalaf.

"It is possible to mix and match active and passive funds within a portfolio, perhaps picking active managers you have a great deal of confidence in and then gap-filling using tracker funds. Ultimately active and passive funds are tools at investors' disposal, rather than a rigid lifelong doctrine they must cleave to."