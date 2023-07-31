Canada Life AM hires former AJ Bell strategic partnerships head

Pugh will report into James Stoddart, head of distribution at CLAM.

Reporting to James Stoddart, head of distribution at Canada Life AM, Pugh will be tasked with supporting the expansion of the firm's sales and distribution across advisory audiences.

Pugh previously served as head of strategic partnerships at AJ Bell from 2020 to 2022, and has held similar positions at Legal & General Investment Management and Premier Asset Management.

Stoddart said: "Making a hire of Paul's experience will significantly strengthen Canada Life Asset Management's distribution team and we are excited to have him on board.

"With over 25 years' experience, Paul will play an important role as we continue to grow our distribution footprint."

Canada Life AM launches Diversified Risk Managed fund range

Pugh added: "This is a great time to join a team with such a strong track record and which has clear ambition to grow across relevant markets.

"With expertise across a wide range of asset classes, this marks an exciting opportunity to support the team's growth plans."