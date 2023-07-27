'Remarkably robust' US economy grows 2.4%

More rate hikes expected

'As long as the labour market remains tight and inflation remains above the central bank’s 2% target, we can expect to see further rate increases in coming months.'
The US economy grew 2.4% over the last year to June, coming in higher than expectations, according to data published by the US Department of Commerce.

The surprisingly high figure came despite the continuation of the Federal Reserve's rate rising campaign, which yesterday (26 July) saw an increase of a 25bps to the highest levels seen in 22 years.

Today's (27 July) data marked a rebound from the 2% growth rate measured during Q1 2023, and was well above economists' expectations of a 1.8% rise in GDP.

The Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis, which describes GDP data as one of the three most influential economic measures that affect US financial markets, said the increase was the result of a number of factors.

These included increases in consumer spending, non-residential fixed investment, state and local government spending, private inventory investment, and federal government spending that were partly offset by decreases in exports and residential fixed investment.

Meanwhile, the price index for gross domestic purchases increased by 1.9% in the second quarter, compared with an increase of 3.8% during the previous three months.

David Henry, investment manager at Quilter Cheviot said: "Just as the Federal Reserve thought it could take an extended pause with its rate hikes, the latest US GDP figure for the second quarter comes along and muddies the waters."

He highlighted the robustness of the US economy in the face of the highest interest rates for decades and that it shows no sign of slowing down.

US inflation falls below expectations to 3% in June

"The Federal Reserve has always been clear that if the economy can handle more rate rises then it will continue on that path," he added. "This latest data point may just suggest that one more rate rise is not off the cards."

Meanwhile, Richard Flynn, managing director at Charles Schwab UK, said while this growth is a positive sign of a strengthening economy, high demand will also "reinforce the inflationary pressures that are an ongoing concern for the Fed".

"As long as the labour market remains tight and inflation remains above the central bank's 2% target, we can expect to see further rate increases in coming months," he said.

