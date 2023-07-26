The group is attempting what Nanoco CEO Brian Tenner described as a ‘backdoor takeover attempt’, pushing to remove the board and replace the CEO and chair.

Nanoco, a nanotechnology firm, is held by NASCIT through its holding in the Oryx International Growth fund and has faced a shareholder rebellion against its board from private investor Tariq Hamoodi, who holds a 3.4% stake in the firm.

He has made a raft of claims against the company, which Tenner described as "misleading", adding "we have no idea where some of these speculations come from".

On 24 July, Hamoodi's investor group issued a letter criticising Nanoco's current board and included the following statement: "We note the board's expression of thanks to ‘existing shareholders' for their support, namely from Christopher Mills and Randolph Baron.

"The board went back to the related party playbook to find this support as Richard Griffiths and Christopher Mills were co-managers of the North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment trust, and like Lombard Odier, have cooperated closely in several other investments."

Griffiths, who is chair of Sarossa and ORA Capital Partners and a director for Blake Holdings, holds a 3% stake in the firm.

However, NASCIT pushed back against the letter, confirming that Griffiths "is not and never has been a co-manager of NASCIT".

NASCIT is managed by Christopher Mills and Nicholas Mills. The duo also manages the Oryx International Growth fund, which directly invests in Nanoco.

The trust continued: "Hamoodi's misleading comment confirms that he and his proposed directors do not meet our criteria to be directors of a UK Plc.

"We wish to reaffirm our support for the current Nanoco board and urge other shareholders to do the same and vote against the resolutions."

In a shareholder presentation yesterday (25 July), Nanoco's board noted that Harwood Capital (which manages NASCIT) and Pinnacle Associates had both expressed strong support for the current board.

"I fully support the board of Nanoco as they have a clear strategy to build value for all shareholders," said Mills, CEO of Harwood and manager of NASCIT.

"I believe it would be highly irresponsible to support the resolutions in the requisitioned meeting in so far as the proposed new directors are not of the experience or calibre I would expect to see on the board of a UK public company in which I am invested," he added.

"So far as we can make out, none have experience of running a company at board level," added CEO Tenner, noting that proposed CEO Greg Moeller was recently sanctioned by a US court for repeated misconduct.

Nanoco's stock price has fallen 60.3% since the start of 2023, according to data from MarketWatch.

Hamoodi has been contacted for comment.