Deutsche Bank downgrades Hargreaves Lansdown to 'Sell'

20% share price rise in two weeks

clock • 1 min read
Hargreaves Lansdown reported net new business of £1.7bn in the period, up 6% on the previous quarter.
Image:

Hargreaves Lansdown reported net new business of £1.7bn in the period, up 6% on the previous quarter.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank have downgraded their rating for Hargreaves Lansdown to 'Sell', saying its share price has risen too high in recent weeks.

The bank noted that Hargreaves Lansdown's share price has increased by about 20% over the last two weeks to 927p. In the same time period, the FTSE 100 has risen just 6%.

Rhea Shah, analyst at Deutsche Bank, said in a note yesterday (24 July) that "we view [this] as an overreaction to the recent inflation data and fourth quarter trading update".

"At these levels, we feel cautious on the medium-term outlook for the group, and see more downside than upside," she added.

Lee Gardhouse departs Hargreaves Lansdown after 28 years

In its trading update for the three months to June 2023 last week, Hargreaves Lansdown reported net new business of £1.7bn in the period, up 6% on the previous quarter, as well as closing assets under administration of £134bn, up 2% in the quarter.

Both Hargreaves's trading update and the UK's inflation reading came in better than market expectations. However, Deutsche Bank argued that the investment platform was set to face some headwinds.

Former Coutts CEO joins Hargreaves Lansdown board

These are namely that UK investor sentiment will take a while to recover which in turn could keep flows muted in the short-term, and that earnings could remain relatively flat over the medium-term, "worrying for a company in a high-growth sub-sector". 

"As such, combining our cautious stance with our new target price of 790p, we see enough downside to downgrade our rating to a sell," Shah said.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Laura Miller

View profile
More from Laura Miller

UK faces highest debt interest costs in developed world

UK grocery price inflation sees biggest drop since March 2023 peak

More on Companies

Advice drives 12.6% rise in operating income for Evelyn Partners
Companies

Advice drives 12.6% rise in operating income for Evelyn Partners

Clients ‘see the value of advice’

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 25 July 2023 • 1 min read
'NewGAMe strongly believes that it is in the interest of shareholders not to tender to the Liontrust offer and to remain invested in GAM with a new team on board who can successfully turnaround the company and return it to profitability and growth,' the group added.
Companies

Investor group accuses GAM of spreading 'misleading information' about counteroffer

Calls for Swiss Takeover Board intervention

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 25 July 2023 • 1 min read
Credit Suisse provided prime brokerage services to Archegos and entered into equity total return swaps with the family office, booking eventual losses of $5.1bn as a result of its collapse.
Companies

Credit Suisse receives record fine over Archegos failures

Co-ordinated global resolution

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 25 July 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Four graphs explaining... private debt

20 July 2023 • 3 min read
02

Stock Spotlight: Oxford Nanopore to 'soar to heady heights' despite 'discount to US counterparts'

24 July 2023 • 4 min read
03

Investor group accuses GAM of spreading 'misleading information' about counteroffer

25 July 2023 • 1 min read
04

Ex-Miton Group CEO joins Baillie Gifford European Growth trust board

24 July 2023 • 1 min read
05

Unicorn Asset Management chair Colin Howell dies

25 July 2023 • 2 min read
06

Weakest rise in UK private sector output for six months 'reignites recession worries'

25 July 2023 • 3 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot