According to a report by investment bank Numis, Raised in London - FTSE Leaders' views on Capital Markets, the vast majority (93%) of FTSE bosses believe the number of IPOs will now increase over the next 24 months.

Despite the challenging environment for capital markets, there was consensus among respondents that more companies would choose the UK as their listing destination in the coming years.

FTSE leaders also agreed (94%) that UK and European private companies would choose London or European markets as opposed to the US when it comes to listing, in part due to the mixed performance of UK and European companies which have listed in the US market.

Numis: No 'meaningful' pick-up in London IPO market in short term

Numis, which interviewed CEOs, CFOs, heads of investor relations, senior independent directors and chairs in May, also found that confidence about the London Stock Exchange's competitiveness as a capital markets hub versus rival exchanges is improving.

Around 90% of respondents expect either a dramatic (41%) or slight (49%) uptick in market competitiveness in the next three years. However, there is sentiment that more needs to be done to future-proof the UK's position as a leading financial centre.

When it comes to what could be done to improve the market's appeal, 38% of FTSE leaders pointed to the need for a more competitive executive remuneration environment, while 32% argued for a less rigid corporate governance regime.

According to the report, UK plc leaders have welcomed the FCA's efforts to reform the listings regime, with 92% noting that the latest set of proposals would be helpful for the market.

Nearly 100% of respondents said they were supportive of scrapping the two tier-listings framework, while 42% of AIM market respondents felt the proposals could go further.

Ross Mitchinson, co-CEO of Numis said: "We have been encouraged by the efforts of the regulator to address some of the concerns around UK market competitiveness, and our survey data tells us that FTSE leaders of UK-listed companies share this view.

"There is room for additional bold steps to enhance London's attractiveness - whether that be for homegrown UK businesses or as an international financial centre - though the UK needs to balance that with maintaining the high standards of regulation and governance it has come to be known for."

FCA's Pritchard: We will be better rule-makers to boost London IPOs

Following Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's introduction of the Mansion House reforms, FTSE leaders were in agreement (91%) that channelling pension capital into the UK market would meaningfully improve valuations and encourage IPO activity.

From a regulatory perspective, 84% of FTSE bosses identified reforms to pension fund accounting rules, which were left out of Hunt's Mansion House Reforms, as being essential to freeing up pension cash for UK stocks.

Furthermore, 91% agreed with previous proposals to mandate pension funds invest a specific percentage of their portfolio to UK shares rather than the stated voluntary DC agreement. Another 63% believed that changing the regulations that force life insurers to give equities higher risk weightings would encourage more investment in the UK market.