DWS launches ESG versions of its factor ETFs

Based on 2014 ETFs

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
In 2014, DWS launched ETFs that allowed investors to track value, momentum, quality and minimum volatility equity factors.
Image:

In 2014, DWS launched ETFs that allowed investors to track value, momentum, quality and minimum volatility equity factors.

DWS has launched four new ETFs, offering investors an ESG lens on its existing equity factor funds.

The new ETFs track value, momentum, quality and minimum volatility equity factors, while including ESG criteria on their underlying indices through tracking different variants of the MSCI World Factor Low Carbon SRI Screened Select series.

DWS said that unlike traditional market capitalisation-based index methods, factor-based approaches target individual sources of return.

The four ETFs listed on the London Stock Exchange yesterday (18 July), having listed on Deutsche Börse earlier this week, and all carry total expense ratios of 0.25%.

In 2014, DWS launched ETFs that allowed investors to track value, momentum, quality and minimum volatility equity factors.

The value ETF currently holds $1.4bn in assets under management and has returned 23.4% over five years, while the momentum ETF holds $839.9m and has returned 42.4%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

The quality ETF sits at $1.1bn and has returned 57.3%, while the minimum volatility ETF holds $416.8m and has returned 30.7% in the last five years.

"Almost ten years after Xtrackers launched the first factor ETFs, investors can now also use these strategies as part of a sustainable asset allocation," said Simon Klein, global head of Xtrackers sales at DWS.

The four new ETFs are the Xtrackers MSCI World Value ESG UCITS ETF, Xtrackers MSCI World Momentum ESG UCITS ETF, Xtrackers MSCI World Quality ESG UCITS ETF and Xtrackers MSCI World Minimum Volatility ESG UCITS ETF.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

BofA: European managers remain 'downbeat on growth'

Active ETFs punch above their weight in H1 inflows

More on ETFs

Throughout June, active ETFs saw their 39th consecutive month of net inflows, attracting $10.7bn
ETFs

Active ETFs punch above their weight in H1 inflows

18.5% of all ETF inflows

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 19 July 2023 • 1 min read
In the 49th month of consecutive net inflows, June saw $103.1bn added to the ETF industry.
ETFs

Global ETF assets surge 13.5% in H1 2023

ETFGI data

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 18 July 2023 • 1 min read
Investors in BlackRock's iShares Core S&P 500 ETF will be asked to choose among seven different general policies ranging from voting generally with management to prioritising Catholic values or ESG factors. 
ETFs

BlackRock to extend proxy voting to retail investors in largest ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Laura Miller
clock 18 July 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Inflation comes in under expectations at 7.9% but UK remains 'drastic outlier'

19 July 2023 • 2 min read
02

Gresham House acquisition 'bittersweet' for 'unloved' UK stock market

18 July 2023 • 4 min read
03

Fixed income in H1: 'Year of the bond' looks more like 'year of the coupon'

19 July 2023 • 5 min read
04

UK listed company profit warnings rise for seventh consecutive quarter

19 July 2023 • 2 min read
05

Jupiter proposes merger of Mark Nash bond portfolios

19 July 2023 • 2 min read
06

Polar Capital Technology lags benchmark after missing out on mega-cap tech rally

19 July 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot