Victory Hill founder Anthony Catachanas to step down as CEO

Catachanas, who helped found the firm in 2020, said today (18 July) that he would be stepping down to “pursue other interests”.

Before founding Victory Hill, Catachanas worked as head of private assets and investment solution at Asset Management One, the asset management arm of the Mizuho Financial Group. He also worked at AlphaOne Partners, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse.

The firm's flagship trust, VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities, will continue to be managed by co-CIOs, Richard Lum and Eduardo Monteiro, it said.

The trust, which launched in 2021, has seen its share price fall 12.9% in the last year, compared to a 14.7% drop in the IT Renewable Energy Infrastructure sector, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Bernard Bulkin, chair of the board of the trust, said: "I want to thank Tony, on behalf of the board, for his contribution in establishing GSEO. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

"We remain confident about the future of GSEO under the continued management and guidance of the Victory Hill team, ably led by Richard Lum and Eduardo Monteiro."